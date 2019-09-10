FBI RECOVERS STOLEN FUNDS FROM GRIFFIN

The City of Griffin has recovered $789,065.16 of the $802,499.21 taken during a cyber attack that occurred in June, according to a press release issued Monday afternoon by the city.
Of the $13,434.05 remaining deficit, the city will pay a $10,000 deductible, and $3,434.05 will be covered under the city’s cyber crimes insurance policy.
“More than 40 municipalities have been victims of cyber attacks this year and unfortunately we were one of them. Due to the quick action on the part of our employees and the diligent work of the FBI, we were one of the few municipalities to recover our assets without significant loss,” said Griffin City Manager Kenny Smith.
