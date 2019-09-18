ULHS GRAD RATE TOPS STATE

ULHS Graduation Rate Tops State for 5th Consecutive Year
The Georgia Department of Education has released graduation rate data for the class of 2019, and Upson-Lee High School has exceeded the state average for the fifth consecutive year. Upson-Lee High School posted a rate of 90.9%, an all-time high since the state of Georgia began utilizing the required adjusted cohort calculation for graduation rates. At 90.9%, the Thomaston-Upson rate is significantly higher than the state of Georgia graduation rate average of 82.0%. Other 2019 graduation rate averages in the Griffin RESA District are: Butts 83.5%; Fayette 90.2%; Griffin-Spalding 88.6%; Henry 87.0%; Lamar 83.3%; Newton 86.9%; Pike 93.9%
