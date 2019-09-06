SPALDING CO. BOC PROPOSES TAX HIKE

The Spalding County Board of Commissioners is seeking to increase the 2019 General Fund property taxes to be levied by 6.81 percent over the rollback millage rate.
According to a press release issued by Spalding County, the Board of Tax Assessors is required to annually review the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the county. When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the Board of Tax Assessors is legally required to redetermine the value of such property and increase the assessment. That is called a reassessment.
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s new digest that the previous year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.
The budget tentatively adopted by the Spalding County Board of Commissioners requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate. Therefore, before the Spalding County Board of Commissioners may finalize the tentative budget and set a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.
Those three public hearings will be held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 16, and 9 a.m. Sept. 20, in room 108 of the Spalding County Courthouse Annex located at 119 E. Solomon St.
All concerned residents may attend and speak at these public hearings.
