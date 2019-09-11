PUPPY MILL ARRESTS IN MONROE CO.

On Monday, September 9, 2019, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Monroe County Animal Shelter responded to 445 Unionville Road in Barnesville (Monroe County) for a welfare check concerning a complaint of abandoned or neglected dogs. Upon arrival, a multitude of dogs were located inside and outside of the residence living in deplorable conditions. The owner of the animals, Lynda Cummings, was immediately contacted. Cummings met officials at the residence and agreed to surrender all of the dogs to the Sheriff's Office. The Animal Shelter immediately contacted the Atlanta Humane Society for assistance and help with the retrieval of the dogs. The Atlanta Humane Society arrived with additional staff and began to assess and then transport the dogs to their facilities. 44 dogs, one of which was deceased, were removed from the residence.
Lynda Cummings was arrested and is charged with 7 Felony Counts of Unlawfully and maliciously causes physical harm to an animal or animals by depriving it of a member of its body, by rendering a part of such animals body useless, by seriously disfiguring such animals body or member thereof (7 dogs with missing or deformed jaws caused by neglect), 1 Felony Count of unlawfully and maliciously causes a death of an animal (1 deceased puppy) and 36 Misdemeanor Counts of unlawfully and unintentionally exercise custody, control, possession, or ownership of dogs, and did fail to provide such animals adequate food, water, sanitary conditions, or ventilation.
Brandi Marzka, daughter of Lynda Cummings, was arrested and is charged with 36 Misdemeanor Counts of unlawfully and unintentionally exercise custody, control, possession, or ownership of dogs, and did fail to provide such animals adequate food, water, sanitary conditions, or ventilation.
