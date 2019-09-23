NEW HIRES AT GORDON STATE COLLEGE

September 23, 2019 (Barnesville, GA) - Gordon State College recently named Katheryne Fields as director of marketing and Brittany Tennant as communications specialist. Fields will be responsible for developing and managing a marketing plan that implements Gordon State College’s newly released five-year strategic plan. In addition, she will help with overall brand development and messaging in the institution’s 14-county service region. Tennant will be responsible for developing content as well as managing the webpage, social media and sharing information with regional media outlets to elevate the communication efforts reflective of the strategic plan.
The director of marketing position is a new role for the institution as a result of the University System of Georgia’s Comprehensive Administrative Review for GSC. The study gathered input from campus stakeholders and there was a demonstrated a need for a marketing director as well as a communication specialist and marketing specialist.
Fields previously served as the Director for Institutional Advancement at Southern Crescent Technical College in Griffin, Ga. During her tenure at SCTC, she was responsible for fundraising for the college by acquiring funds, grants, gifts and scholarships.
“The experience that Katheryne gained in her previous roles have made her an excellent choice for this position,” said Montrese Adger Fuller, vice president for Institutional Advancement, External Relations and Marketing. “She will be working in collaboration with our campus partners to promote the exciting things that are taking place at Gordon State College.”
Fields has spent more than 29 years of her career in marketing, communication and branding, including Chick-fil-A of Griffin and the Griffin Daily News. A native of Rome, Ga., Fields holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from Berry College. She and her husband Dale reside in Griffin, Ga., and are parents to two grown children, son Andrew Fields, and daughter Caroline English, a junior at Georgia Southern University, and one granddaughter, Addison Fields.
Tennant previously served as an evening news producer at Macon’s WGXA-TV ABC 16 and FOX 24 for the past three years. Before her time at WGXA, Tennant interned for WTOC in Savannah, GA.
“Brittany’s excellent writing and communication skills will allow her to perform well in this role, and she will be a wonderful addition to our team,” Fuller said.
Tennant earned her bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism and minor in Public Relations from Georgia Southern University. A native of Fayette County, Ga., Tennant and her husband, Harrison, reside in Macon, Ga., and are parents to one-year-old Easton.
About Gordon State College
No comments:
Post a Comment