TAX COMMISSIONER CHASTAIN SAYS THE STATE HAS APPROVED THE 2019 TAX DIGEST FOR UPSON COUNTY

On Aug. 30th, Upson County’s 2019 Tax Digest was found to be in proper form and approved for collection of 2019 Ad Valorem taxes.
The overall county net digest increased from $616 million to almost $621 million. A slight increase of almost $5 million. The City of Thomaston’s net digest decreased from $217.8 million to $216.5 million. A drop of $1.3 million. But all the governing authorities went with the 2019 rollback millage rates so most taxpayers should expect their taxes to remain about the same as last year. This is the 5th year in a row that the governing authorities have rolled back the millage rates. Upson County’s current 2018 tax collection percentage stands at 99%.
2019 Property tax bills will be mailed out next Tuesday, Sept 10th and will be due Nov. 18th, 2019. Property tax bills will also be available to pay online this year and in order to avoid the lines at the tax office, we highly encourage taxpayers to take advantage of this new feature. Go to Upson County Official Website; and under Departments, click on Office of Tax Commissioner, then online property tax payment link.
My staff and I consider it a pleasure and honor to serve the taxpayers of Upson County. We will continue to provide quality customer service and strive each year to maintain a high standard of performance and expectations.
