WOW $ 1.6 BILLION GA. LOTTERY MEGA MILLIONS

ATLANTA – Mega Millions continues its record run. Tuesday’s jackpot has ballooned to $1.6 billion – the largest in U.S. history. The Mega Millions cash option is 904 million.
Meanwhile, Powerball is making a run of its own. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $620 million – the third largest Powerball jackpot and the sixth largest jackpot in U.S. history. The Powerball cash option is $354 million.
“This is an incredibly exciting time for Georgians,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said. “Our players are having a lot of fun, and students across the state benefit with each Mega Millions and Powerball ticket purchased in Georgia.”
Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 each. For an additional $1 per play, Mega Millions players can multiply prizes with the Megaplier option, and Powerball players can multiply prizes with the Power Play option. Mega Millions also offers an optional $3 wager Just the Jackpot that allows players to receive two entries for a chance to win the game’s jackpot prize only.
Mega Millions and Powerball tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents also can purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.
As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Mega Millions and Powerball will benefit education in the state of Georgia.
