SHERIFF DAN KILGORE LITTER DETAIL

Litter continues to be a problem on Upson County’s roadways. In an effort to address this issue, the Upson County Sheriff’s Office assumed supervision of the Community Service program in September 2017. We operate a litter detail every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. In the first twelve months of operation we supervised pick up of litter on 806 county roads and city streets totaling 4406 bags of trash weighing more than 23,220 pounds.
We will continue to work on this project in an effort to keep our community clean.
