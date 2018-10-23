Five Loaves and Two Fish Food Pantry provides groceries for families in need, but they are requesting your help, especially before Thanksgiving, when the demand is the greatest. Wouldn't it be comforting to know when you sit down to Thanksgiving dinner that others in your community would be able to do the same, and have a happy Thanksgiving? Please help make this happen by donating a frozen turkey or hen, or making a monetary donation, so the Food Pantry can provide those in need with groceries this Thanksgiving.
Frozen turkeys (must be frozen) need to be delivered to Five Loaves & Two Fish Food Pantry between Monday, November 12th and Friday, November 15th anytime between 8:00am and 12:00pm. They are located in the same building (at the rear) as Hope Health Clinic at Solomon Street and 10th Street, in downtown Griffin. Their address is: 412 W. Slaton Avenue, Griffin, GA 30223. Donations (checks please, no cash) are also welcome and can be mailed or delivered to the same address. For more information, call (678) 603-1238.
Tuesday, October 23, 2018
FIVE LOAVES AND TWO FISHES PANTRY NEEDS DONATIONS
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 4:50 PM
