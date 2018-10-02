FUNERAL SERVICES FOR PIKE PLAYER DYLAN THOMAS,16

Mr. Dylan Michael Thomas, age 16, of Hollonville, passed away September 30, 2018. Dylan was a Junior at Pike County High School. He loved all sports, but football was his favorite. He was a linebacker and running back for the Pike County Pirates. When he was younger, he played second base, catcher and shortstop for Pike County recreational baseball. He was passionate about the outdoors, and a skilled fisherman and hunter. He especially enjoyed deer, turkey and duck hunting. He was also an excellent marksman.
Dylan lived life to the fullest. He was a true friend, who never met a stranger. He was a loving son and brother.
He is survived by his parents: Darren and Shannon Thomas; sister: Ashley Westbrook of Hollonville, and a 2007 Pike County High School graduate; grandparents: Delcie Thomas of Davie, FL, Tom Thomas of Live Oak, FL, and Sheryl Burgess of Williamson; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved him dearly.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, October 3, 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 4, 4 p.m., at Oak Hill Baptist Church, 100 Lakeside Drive, Williamson, with Dr. David Couch and Pastor Stephen Dervan officiating. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens.
The family would like for all football players (no matter which school) to wear their jerseys to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a scholarship fund that is being established in honor of Dylan. For more information, please contact the funeral home 770-567-8642.
