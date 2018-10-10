WEATHER MEMO SOUTHERN RIVERS ENERGY

Southern Rivers Energy is prepared to respond to outages in the wake of Hurricane Michael but this will likely cause more damage than Irma which was a four-day event. We have additional crews on standby from Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee so we will have additional help but it will still take time. We urge everyone to have a plan in place and be prepared for power outages to last several days.
>> Anyone with medical needs that require electricity must have a back up plan. Please report outages using the Outage Hotline 866-244-4890 but be advised that you may not get through immediately due to the high volume of calls. Stay away from any downed power lines and trees or limbs that may be touching them. SRE members can find updates at southernriversenergy.com as well as Facebook and Twitter.
