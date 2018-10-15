Monday, October 15, 2018
SEWAGE SPILL IN THOMASTON
Public Notification Sanitary Sewer Overflow at Collection System Industrial Lift Station County: Upson Date of Release: 10/11/2018, 9:10 am Contact Person: Brian Kelly Phone: 706-646-8031 Mailing Address: 340 N Center Street City: Thomaston Zip: 30286 On October 11, 2018, During Hurricane Michael, ESG responded to a SCADA alarm that indicated a power failure at the Industrial Lift Station. This location is not equipped with an emergency generator in the event of power outages. ESG mobilized a portable generator to power the station. Once the problem was determined, Georgia Power was notified that an emergency repair was needed. They were unable to respond in a timely manner with the chaos caused by Hurricane Michael. The power was restored with the portable generator but not before the station overflowed. The release started at 9:10 am and stopped one hundred and twenty one (121) minutes later at 11:11 am. There was approximately 3,630 gallons of wastewater released into a tributary of Potato Creek. The leak was estimated at 30 gpm. Georgia power was able to restore power to the station at 4:40 pm. The site was cleaned, debris was removed and signs were posted at the site. Should you have any questions I can be reached at 706-910-9506. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has been notified and the affected area has been treated within the regulations of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call the above listed contact persons.
