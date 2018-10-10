GRIFFIN-SPALDING CO. SCHOOLS WEATHER INFO

Due to inclement weather conditions from Hurricane Michael, and the safety of our employees, GSCS will have a delayed start time of 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 11, for all employees. All essential staff members who may be required to report to work earlier will be contacted by their direct supervisor.
So far, GSCS has cancelled two athletic events this afternoon, and will make decisions about other activities scheduled for tomorrow as needed. GSCS will continue to monitor weather conditions and keep you updated if there are any changes. You may also want to monitor the district's web site, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts for updates as well.
