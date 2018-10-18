GA. LOTTERY RECORD AMOUNT

ATLANTA – Mega Millions continues its record climb. As a result of strong sales, Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot has been bumped from $900 million to $970 million – the largest in the game’s history and second largest in U.S. history. The Mega Millions cash option is $548 million.
At the same time, Saturday’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $430 million, combining with Mega Millions for more than $1.4 billion in jackpot prizes. The Powerball cash option is $248 million.
Georgia Lottery players continue to win big. In Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, one ticket in Macon won $1 million, one ticket in Clayton won $50,000, and three tickets won $10,000 each in Alpharetta, Fort Valley andRossville. In Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, two tickets won $50,000 each in Cumming and McDonough.
“Our players across the state are winning and having fun,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said. “Most importantly, Georgia’s students are winning with each ticket purchased. Mega Millions and Powerball are both great contributors to lottery-funded HOPE scholarships and grants, including the Zell Miller Scholarship, as well as lottery-funded Pre-K.”
Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 each. For an additional $1 per play, Mega Millions players can multiply prizes with the Megaplier option, and Powerball players can multiply prizes with the Power Play option. Mega Millions also offers an optional $3 wager Just the Jackpot that allows players to receive two entries for a chance to win the game’s jackpot prize only.
Mega Millions and Powerball tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents also can purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.
As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Mega Millions and Powerball will benefit education in the state of Georgia.
