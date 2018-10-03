UPSON COUNTY JAILER TERMINATED

NEWS RELEASE
On October 2, 2018 a Jail Officer at the Upson County Jail , Keytric Jones, 32, of Fort Valley Ga was arrested and charged with Sexual Assault against a person in custody and violation of Oath of Office. Jones, who had been employed since February 2018, was terminated effective immediately. Investigation revealed that Jones inappropriately touched a male inmate in a sexual manner between July and September 2018.
Jones remains in custody pending warrants and bond.
This investigation is active and ongoing.
Dan Kilgore, Sheriff
October 3, 2018
