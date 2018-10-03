Wednesday, October 3, 2018

UPSON COUNTY JAILER TERMINATED

NEWS RELEASE

On October 2, 2018 a Jail Officer at the Upson County Jail , Keytric Jones, 32, of Fort Valley Ga was arrested and charged with Sexual Assault against a person in custody and violation of Oath of Office. Jones, who had been employed since February 2018, was terminated effective immediately. Investigation revealed that Jones inappropriately touched a male inmate in a sexual manner between July and September 2018. 
Jones remains in custody pending warrants and bond.
This investigation is active and ongoing.

Dan Kilgore, Sheriff
October 3, 2018
