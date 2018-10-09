Tuesday, October 9, 2018
SPALDING COUNTY HIRES ASST. CO. MANAGER
MICHELLE IRIZARRY NAMED SPALDING COUNTY’S NEW ASSISTANT COUNTY MANAGER Spalding County Manager William P. Wilson Jr. announced today the appointment of Michelle Irizarry as Spalding County Assistant County Manager. The appointment, effective December 4, 2018, concludes an exhaustive search that identified several competitive and qualified candidates. Ms. Irizarry has over 17 years of government experience with property tax, accounting, budget preparation, Community Development, GDOT, MARTA, ARC, grant administration and City Management. “Irizarry’s government experience combined with her Human Resources skills, financial management knowledge, economic development and public engagement skills make her the ideal candidate for this position” said Wilson. Irizarry comes to this position from the City of Statham where she currently serves as the City Administrator. In her current position, Irizarry oversees the daily management of the City, supervises and works closely with Police, Public Works, Water/Sewer, Finance, and Building Departments, manages Human Resources, Tax and Utility billings, administers Economic Development program, conducts elections, and represents the City, Mayor and City Council at public functions. Ms. Irizarry received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management from Shorter University in Rome, Georgia where she graduated with honors in 2008. Ms. Irizarry and her family will be relocating to Spalding County and they look forward to becoming a part of our community. # #
