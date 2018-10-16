Tuesday, October 16, 2018
D.A. BEN COKER TO SPEAK IN GRIFFIN OCT. 23, 6PM
GRIFFIN CIRCUIT DV TASK FORCE HOSTS ANNUAL CANDLELIGHT VIGIL The Griffin Judicial Circuit Domestic Violence Task Force will be hosting its annual Candlelight Vigil to recognize victims of domestic violence on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at Park at Sixth, 204 Solomon St, Griffin, Georgia. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and each year the Griffin Judicial Circuit Domestic Violence Task Force plans a Candlelight Vigil. The purpose of the Vigil is to remember those members of our community that have been lost to domestic violence as well as to celebrate those who have survived. The Vigil is an opportunity to unite our community to end domestic violence. This year, the vigil is being held in Spalding County. The keynote speaker is Ben Coker, District Attorney - Griffin Judicial Circuit. The vigil will also feature a story from the family of a murder/suicide. The Griffin Judicial Circuit Domestic Violence Task Force is a non-profit organization which provides leadership to the four (4) counties in the Griffin Judicial Circuit (Fayette, Pike, Spalding, and Upson) to better respond to the risk and prevention of domestic violence. Our mission is to provide a coordinated community response to domestic violence. Our objectives are to educate and provide leadership to the Griffin Judicial Circuit to effectively respond to the issues associated with domestic violence. Our commitment is to provide support and assistance to victims of abuse and to ensure that they have access to resources and other useful information. The Candlelight Vigil is FREE and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided following the Vigil.
