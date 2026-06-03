UPSON'S EX-SENATOR URGES CHANGES TO MARTA SECURITY PATROL AFTER RECENT MURDER

For Immediate Release
Republican John F. Kennedy Issues Urgent Call for Immediate Change to MARTA Security Protocol
Macon, GA – Following the murder of an innocent Atlanta grandmother at a MARTA station, Lieutenant Governor candidate John F. Kennedy called for immediate action to strengthen security across the transit system in the below statement:
“This is a horrendous tragedy. The decision by MARTA to leave the station gates wide open places an enormous burden on local law enforcement and undermines the safety and security of Georgians who rely on this form of transportation. If any gates are still open, they need to be closed immediately.”
A lifelong Georgian from the small town of Adrian, Kennedy served 11 years in the Georgia State Senate and 3 years as President Pro Tempore. During his time in office, he worked alongside Governor Brian Kemp to pass historic tort reform, sponsored legislation to combat chronic absenteeism in Georgia’s schools, and fought to cut taxes, expand school choice, and support law enforcement.
For more information on Kennedy’s vision for the future of Georgia, visit www.jfkforgeorgia.com
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