NEW PRINCIPAL AT GRIFFIN-SPALDING SCHOOLS

Dr. Stephanie Nash Named Principal of Jordan Hill Elementary
Griffin, GA – On May 26, the Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) Board of
Education approved the superintendent’s recommendation to appoint Dr. Stephanie Nash
as the 2026-27 principal of Jordan Hill Elementary School.
Dr. Nash has been in public education for nearly three decades. She joins GSCS from Lamar
County Schools where she served as the assistant principal and pre-k director of Lamar
County Primary School for 10 years. Before that role, Dr. Nash served as an assistant
principal for Crisp and Morgan County Schools. She also served as an elementary school
teacher and after-school program site coordinator.
Dr. Nash earned her bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Mercer
University, her master’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Georgia Southwestern
University, and her specialist and doctorate degree in Educational Leadership and
Administration from Argosy University.
Dr. Nash stated, “It is truly an honor and a blessing to serve as the Principal of Jordan Hill
Elementary. I am excited to join a school community that is deeply committed to student
success and dedicated to creating meaningful partnerships with families."
“Dr. Stephanie Nash joins us with the necessary talent, leadership skills and experience to
benefit Jordan Hill and keep it on an upward track. I look forward to her impact and
continued success,” stated GSCS Interim Superintendent Dr. Donald Warren.
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