Wednesday, June 3, 2026

NEW PRINCIPAL AT GRIFFIN-SPALDING SCHOOLS

 Dr. Stephanie Nash Named Principal of Jordan Hill Elementary

Griffin, GA – On May 26, the Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) Board of 

Education approved the superintendent’s recommendation to appoint Dr. Stephanie Nash 

as the 2026-27 principal of Jordan Hill Elementary School.

Dr. Nash has been in public education for nearly three decades. She joins GSCS from Lamar 

County Schools where she served as the assistant principal and pre-k director of Lamar 

County Primary School for 10 years. Before that role, Dr. Nash served as an assistant 

principal for Crisp and Morgan County Schools. She also served as an elementary school 

teacher and after-school program site coordinator.

Dr. Nash earned her bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Mercer 

University, her master’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Georgia Southwestern 

University, and her specialist and doctorate degree in Educational Leadership and 

Administration from Argosy University.

Dr. Nash stated, “It is truly an honor and a blessing to serve as the Principal of Jordan Hill 

Elementary. I am excited to join a school community that is deeply committed to student 

success and dedicated to creating meaningful partnerships with families."

“Dr. Stephanie Nash joins us with the necessary talent, leadership skills and experience to 

benefit Jordan Hill and keep it on an upward track. I look forward to her impact and 

continued success,” stated GSCS Interim Superintendent Dr. Donald Warren.

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 10:38 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)