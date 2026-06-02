GUILTY PLEA FAYETTE CO

DAVID STUDDARD
ACTING DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Griffin Judicial Circuit
6/2/26
Press Release
For Immediate Release
On June 2nd, 2026, the State called the case of The State of Georgia v. Jefferson Thurmond to trial in front of the Honorable Scott L. Ballard. The State was represented by Administrative Chief Assistant District Attorney Monique Harris. The case was investigated by Detective Anna Lieff of the Peachtree City Police Department. Prior to the jury being questioned and selected, Thurmond entered a guilty plea to two counts of Child Molestation and one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Child and was sentenced to 60 years to serve 40 years in custody with the balance on probation.
Had this case proceeded with trial, the State was prepared to present evidence showing that the victim in this case reported that about 10 years ago, while she was a minor, she was sexually assaulted by the Defendant, her mother’s boyfriend at the time. These acts occurred while at her home in Peachtree City, GA and again at a home in Coweta County, GA. The victim was motivated to come forward after finding out the Defendant had recently started sharing a room with his minor granddaughter, which caused her concern for the safety of that child. A few weeks ago, prior to the plea in Fayette County, the Defendant was found guilty by a Coweta County jury for the acts he committed there against this victim and other minors. The State was prepared to present evidence of those crimes in the trial here in Fayette County. While the defense requested that the State not proceed with the Fayette County charges, given his conviction and sentence in Coweta County, it was important to the State and victims that he be held accountable for each of his actions and the years of abuse he inflicted upon the victim here as well.
Acting District Attorney David Studdard said after sentencing, “I am very proud of my office for their dedication to victims of these horrific crimes. I am equally proud of the victim in this case, a very courageous young women who was brave enough to come forward and ensured that this predator met with justice.”
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