BIG EVENTS IN THOMASTON-UPSON REC THIS WEEKEND

Thomaston, let's show up and show out!
This weekend, Thomaston-Upson Recreation is proud to host the first-ever Training Legends All-Stars Warm Up Series right here at our Baseball Complex. Nineteen All-Star teams will travel to Thomaston for two days of competitive baseball, including our very own 8U National All-Stars and 12U All-Stars.
Games start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $12, and kids 12 and under get in free.
Bring your lawn chair, wear your team colors, grab some concessions, and let's give these young athletes a hometown crowd they'll remember. We can't wait to see you at the fields!
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