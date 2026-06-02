LAMAR CO MAN FACES FED DRUG CHARGES

Lamar County Man Faces a Max of Life in Prison for Armed Drug Distribution Deputies Found Firearms, Ammunition, Drugs in Defendant’s Barnesville, Georgia, Apartment MACON, Ga. – A Lamar County resident set for trial this week admitted that he possessed firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking at a plea hearing Monday and is facing up to life in prison for his crime. Gregory Alexander Twymon, 35, of Barnesville, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime before U.S. District Judge C Ashley Royal on June 1. Twymon faces a mandatory minimum of five years up to a maximum of life in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date will be determined by the Court. There is no parole in the federal system. “Armed drug traffickers will be brought to justice in the Middle District of Georgia," said U.S. Attorney William R. "Will" Keyes. "We thank the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and ATF for helping us hold the defendant accountable and for their ongoing work to uphold the law and make our communities safer for everyone.”
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