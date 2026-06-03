T-U BOE NAMES MRS. HAYLEY RECHTOROVIC PRINCIPAL OF U-L PRIMARY SCHOOL

Thomaston-Upson County Schools Names Mrs. Hayley Rechtorovic Principal of Upson-Lee Primary School
Thomaston-Upson County Schools is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Hayley Rechtorovic as the new Principal of Upson-Lee Primary School. The appointment was approved by the Board of Education during its meeting on Tuesday evening.
Mrs. Rechtorovic brings 24 years of educational experience to the position, all of which have been spent serving the students, families, and staff of Thomaston-Upson County Schools. Her deep roots within the district and extensive experience at Upson-Lee Primary School make her uniquely qualified to lead the school into its next chapter.
Mrs. Rechtorovic began her career in education in 2002 at Upson-Lee Primary School as a kindergarten teacher. During her 14 years in the classroom, she was dedicated to building strong foundations for young learners and fostering a love of learning among her students.
She later transitioned into the role of Instructional Coach for English Language Arts and Social Studies, where she spent three years supporting teachers and helping strengthen instructional practices. For the past seven years, Mrs. Rechtorovic has served as Assistant Principal at Upson-Lee Primary School, working closely with students, staff, and families to promote academic excellence and a positive school culture.
Throughout her career, Mrs. Rechtorovic has demonstrated a strong commitment to student success, instructional excellence, and building meaningful relationships with families and the community. Her experience as a teacher, instructional coach, and assistant principal has provided her with a comprehensive understanding of the educational process and the needs of young learners.
Thomaston-Upson County Schools is excited to welcome Mrs. Rechtorovic into this leadership role and looks forward to the vision, dedication, and enthusiasm she will bring to Upson-Lee Primary School. Her leadership will help continue the school's tradition of academic excellence while fostering a supportive and engaging learning environment for students and staff.
The district invites students, staff, families, and community members to join in congratulating Mrs. Rechtorovic on her appointment as Principal of Upson-Lee Primary School.
T-U-T
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