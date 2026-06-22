FETE FOR DEPARTING PRESIDENT GREEN

Gordon State College to Host Farewell Celebration Honoring President Donald J. Green
What: Gordon State College will host a farewell celebration honoring President Donald J. Green and recognizing his service, leadership, and contributions to the college community. Faculty, staff, alumni, and friends of the institution are invited to join in expressing gratitude and wishing him well in his next chapter.
When: Thursday, June 25, 2026 5 - 7 p.m.
Where: Gordon State College Melton Hall/Nursing Building Courtyard 419 College Drive Barnesville, Ga. 30204
Who: Gordon State College; President Donald J. Green; faculty, staff, alumni, students, and community members.
Why: To celebrate President Green's tenure at Gordon State College and thank him for his leadership as he prepares to begin his new role as president of Valdosta State University.
Admission: Free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to RSVP to officeofthepresident@gordonstate.edu
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