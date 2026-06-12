UPSON CO SHERIFF DAN KILGORE ON SHOOTING ARREST

On Thursday night, June 11, 2026 at 11:15pm deputies attempted to serve an Aggravated Assault arrest warrant at 220 Weems Road in northern Upson County. The warrant was for Jacey T. Posy, 18, of that address and was related to a shooting incident occurring in the City of Thomaston on the preceding day. Upon law enforcement encountering Posy in a bedroom inside the residence he produced a 9mm handgun and pointed it at his head and refused to surrender to deputies. Additional units responded and efforts to convince Posey to surrender were unsuccessful. Four family members were removed from the residence and relocated on the property. Prolonged negotiations continued and were unsuccessful A SWAT team from the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist. A negotiator from that unit was also unsuccessful in convincing Posey to surrender. Posey demonstrated irrational behavior and held the gun to his head throughout the entire encounter. Posey ceased communication at around 4:30am on Friday morning and the SWAT team deployed chemical agents into the residence. As deputies were preparing to breach the doorway for entry Posey broke and climbed through a window and immediately reentered the window. He ultimately surrendered through the front door of the residence after being affected by the chemical agents.
EMS was on the scene and evaluated Posey before he was transported to the Upson County Jail.
Posey remains incarcerated and additional charges will be filed in relation to this incident.
We appreciate the efforts of all law enforcement on the scene. Special thanks to Sheriff Dix and Spalding SO’s SWAT team for their response.
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