SPALDING CO COOLING STATIONS

We have worked with partners to schedule a cooling center in Spalding County to escape the heat that we are already experiencing. Attached is the location and hours that is available beginning today (Monday June 29). The location is:
• Flint River Regional Library (800 Memorial Drive in Griffin):
- Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
“The heat out there is getting oppressive,” said County Manager Dr. Steve Ledbetter, “and we want to provide relief for our citizens, specifically the most vulnerable. Please take advantage of these cooling centers if you’re feeling at risk.”
To assist residents in our community with coping with extreme heat, the Rotary Club of Griffin and the Rotary Club of Griffin Daybreak have partnered with Spalding County Emergency Management to provide fans to the community.
There is a limited amount of fans that will be available on a first come- first serve basis for Spalding County residents with one (1) fan per household.
This opportunity to offer fans to residents is a special project from both Rotary clubs and we appreciate the partnership as we assist those in our community, along with Walmart of Griffin that assisted in acquiring the fans for the clubs.
To request a fan, please visit the Spalding County Fire / Emergency Management Administration Complex located at 1005 Memorial Drive from 10a-2p on Wednesday 7/1 and Thursday 7/2, where fans will be available until all of the supply is depleted.
For more information, please contact Spalding County Office of Homeland Security / Emergency Management at 770-228-2129.
Please let us know if there is anything else that we can do for you.
Hope you have a great day!!
Glenn
Glenn Polk, MPA, CFO, CEM, GAFC, MiFireE, EMT-I, CCC, GA-PCEM
Fire Chief – Administration / Emergency Management, Spalding County Fire Department
Director, Spalding County Office of Homeland Security / Emergency Management
1005 Memorial Drive Griffin, GA 30223
(O) 770-228-2129 (F) 770-467-4785
(C) 770-527-2855
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