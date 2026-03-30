PIKE COUNTY TIMES. COM/ FATALITY FROM THOMASTON

ZEBULON - On Saturday, March 28, a head on collision occurred on Hwy 19 near Oliver Road. A Ford F150 was traveling south on Hwy 19 driven by Edward Alverson of Thomaston. The F150 crossed into oncoming traffic striking a Honda Acura driven by Kristina Miller of Thomaston.
It is unknown at this time why the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic. Ms. Miller was deceased at the scene. Mr. Alverson was transported to a hospital by air ambulance. The accident occurred around 8:56 p.m
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