Wednesday, March 4, 2026

BOIL WATER NOTICE IN THOMASTON

 Boil Water Notice

Inframark

309 Veterans Dr.

Thomaston, GA 30286

(706) 646-8031

Dear Water Customer,

Your residence is currently under a “Boil Water” notice. The affected area includes the 100 Block of both B and C St in East Silvertown. We recommend that water that is to be used for human consumption be boiled before use. This is due to loss of water pressure from the water main break in this area. If you have any questions, please call us at 706-646-8031. We will notify you as soon as the notice is lifted.

Sincerely,

Inframark

City of Thomaston Water Dept

