CITY OF THOMASTON PUBLIC WORKS INFO

Please be advised of a temporary change in your garbage collection service location. Construction is under way on the Lee St Parking Lot. The City and GFL are working together to ensure that your waste collection services remain uninterrupted. However, there will be a temporary change in the location of the dumpster. Beginning tomorrow, Tuesday March 3rd, the dumpster will be moved to a new location. See picture attached. GFL has agreed to provide each business with residential carts to help with transporting your garbage to the new dumpster location. If you need additional carts, please let us know.
This change could be in effect for up to 2 months.
We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through this process.
Thanks,
Kyle McGee,
Public Works Director
City of Thomaston
303 Veterans Drive Thomaston, GA 30286
Office: 706-647-7144 Cell: 706-741-1021
