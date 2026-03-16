UPSON CO MANAGER LONNIE JOYCE HAS NAMED JEREMY GILBERT NEW PLANNING/ZONING DIR.

Upson County Press Release
Upson County Manager Names Jeremy Gilbert as New Planning and Zoning
Director
Upson County Manager has announced the hiring of Jeremy Gilbert as the county’s
new Planning and Zoning Director, effective April 6, 2026.
Mr. Gilbert brings more than 20 years of experience in planning and zoning to Upson
County. His professional background includes positions in Henry County and most
recently Pike County. Gilbert has extensive experience in drafting and modifying zoning
codes and comprehensive plans. In addition to his planning and zoning work, Jeremy
also serves as the Building Official for Pike County.
During the search for a new Planning and Zoning Director, the county’s goal was to
identify a leader who could bring stakeholders together and help align community goals
with county laws to support a strong future for Upson County.
County leadership believes Jeremy Gilbert is the right candidate for this role and looks
forward to working with him as he begins this important work for the county.
Lonnie Joyce,
County Manager
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