Monday, March 16, 2026

UPSON CO MANAGER LONNIE JOYCE HAS NAMED JEREMY GILBERT NEW PLANNING/ZONING DIR.

 Upson County Press Release

Upson County Manager Names Jeremy Gilbert as New Planning and Zoning 

Director

Upson County Manager has announced the hiring of Jeremy Gilbert as the county’s 

new Planning and Zoning Director, effective April 6, 2026.

Mr. Gilbert brings more than 20 years of experience in planning and zoning to Upson 

County. His professional background includes positions in Henry County and most 

recently Pike County. Gilbert has extensive experience in drafting and modifying zoning 

codes and comprehensive plans. In addition to his planning and zoning work, Jeremy 

also serves as the Building Official for Pike County.

During the search for a new Planning and Zoning Director, the county’s goal was to 

identify a leader who could bring stakeholders together and help align community goals 

with county laws to support a strong future for Upson County.

County leadership believes Jeremy Gilbert is the right candidate for this role and looks 

forward to working with him as he begins this important work for the county.

Lonnie Joyce,

County Manager

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 1:36 PM

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