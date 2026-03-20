GORDON STATE AWARDED BIG GRANT

BARNESVILLE, Ga., – Gordon State College has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the Georgia Board of Health Care Workforce to expand and strengthen its nursing and health care programs, addressing the growing demand for qualified professionals across the state.
This investment will strengthen Georgia’s health care pipeline by expanding educational capacity, enhancing training quality and addressing the state’s nursing shortage.
“This investment will enhance our nursing program, expand access for students, and prepare highly skilled, compassionate health care professionals to address the growing needs of communities across Georgia,” said Natalie Rischbieter, GSC executive director of advancement.
Key components of the initiative include hiring an additional nursing faculty member, replacing outdated medical manikins, upgrading seven simulation vox stations, and implementing advanced AI-assisted simulation management and electronic health record training systems.
“It is essential that students train in environments that reflect the complexity of modern clinical settings,” said Dr. Samantha Bishop, GSC interim dean of the School of Nursing, Health and STEM. “High-fidelity simulation will allow students to safely practice critical decision-making and clinical skills, ultimately improving patient safety and outcomes.”
This grant will expand program capacity to 275 students, with the potential to reach 300 through continued strategic investment. The funding will also enhance faculty support, improve student retention, and strengthen clinical preparedness in high-demand areas such as pediatrics and adult acute care.
The impact of this funding extends across the surrounding community. Approximately 70% of GSC nursing students live within the college’s immediate service area, and many graduates remain local to serve as health care professionals.
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