T-U SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH

NEWS RELEASE
THOMASTON-UPSON COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM
March 13, 2026
March 13, 2026
Thomaston-Upson Board of Education Moves Forward with Superintendent Search
The Thomaston-Upson County Board of Education continues to move forward in the process of selecting the district’s next Superintendent of Schools. Planning for the search began in February 2026, with the Board partnering with Georgia Leadership Associates to assist with the process.
The superintendent position was officially advertised, with applications accepted through March 12, 2026. As part of the search process, the Board also conducted an online survey to gather feedback from the community and school district staff. A total of 501 responses were received.
The Board of Education greatly values the input shared through this survey and will carefully review the feedback as part of the selection process.
Board members will now begin reviewing applicant materials and planning the interview phase of the search. The first round of interviews is expected to begin later this month.
Additional updates will be shared with the community as the process continues.
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