LAMAR COUNTY QUALIFERS

Lamar County
Qualified Candidates for the May 19, 2026 General
Primary/Nonpartisan Election
County Commissioner Chairman (Incumbent: Ryran Traylor)
Ryran Traylor Party: Republican
142 Brothers Court Occupation: Education
Barnesville, GA 30204 Qualified Date: 03/02/2026
Phone Number: (678) 603-8491 Fee Paid: $126.00
County Commissioner, District 1 (Incumbent: Jarrod B. Fletcher)
Jarrod B. Fletcher Party: Democratic
Post Office Box 922 Occupation: Educator
Barnesville, GA 30204 Qualified Date: 03/02/2026
Phone Number: (678) 544-0119 Fee Paid: $108.00
County Commissioner, District 2 (Incumbent: Jason Lovett)
Jason Lovett Party: Republican
1198 Brown Road Occupation: Retired
Griffin, GA 30224 Qualified Date: 03/02/2026
Phone Number: (678) 234-3621 Fee Paid: $108.00
Robert Neal Devane Party: Republican
103 Lambdin Circle Occupation: Vending Operator
Barnesville, GA 30204 Qualified Date: 03/05/2026
Phone Number: (770) 363-0700 Fee Paid: $108.00
Board of Education, District 2 (Incumbent: Robyn Roache)
Robyn Roache Party: Republican
714 Community House Road Occupation: Secretary
Barnesville, GA 30204 Qualified Date: 03/02/2026
Phone Number: (678) 588-0479 Fee Paid: $198.00
Darrell Thomas Party: Democratic
126 Huntsman Drive Occupation: Senior VP, Lending
Griffin, GA 30224 Qualified Date: 03/06/2026
Phone Number: (678) 502-6207 Fee Paid: $198.00
Board of Education, District 4 (Incumbent: Ronald “Ron” Smith)
Ronald “Ron” Smith Party: Republican
428 Grove Street Occupation: Retired
Barnesville, GA 30204 Qualified Date: 03/02/2026
Phone Number: (770) 358-0699 Fee Paid: $198.00
Board of Education, At Large (Incumbent: Danny R. Turner)
Danny R. Turner Party: Republican
164 Murphey Avenue Occupation: Real Estate
Barnesville, GA 30204 Date Qualified: 03/02/2026
Phone Number: (770) 550-0529 Fee Paid: $198.00
This 6th day of March, 2026.
___________________________________
Anita Reid, Elections Supervisor
Lamar County Board of Elections and Registratio
