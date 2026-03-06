Friday, March 6, 2026

LAMAR COUNTY QUALIFERS

 Lamar County

Qualified Candidates for the May 19, 2026 General 

Primary/Nonpartisan Election

County Commissioner Chairman (Incumbent: Ryran Traylor)

Ryran Traylor Party: Republican

142 Brothers Court Occupation: Education

Barnesville, GA 30204 Qualified Date: 03/02/2026

Phone Number: (678) 603-8491 Fee Paid: $126.00

County Commissioner, District 1 (Incumbent: Jarrod B. Fletcher)

Jarrod B. Fletcher Party: Democratic

Post Office Box 922 Occupation: Educator 

Barnesville, GA 30204 Qualified Date: 03/02/2026

Phone Number: (678) 544-0119 Fee Paid: $108.00

County Commissioner, District 2 (Incumbent: Jason Lovett)

Jason Lovett Party: Republican

1198 Brown Road Occupation: Retired

Griffin, GA 30224 Qualified Date: 03/02/2026

Phone Number: (678) 234-3621 Fee Paid: $108.00

Robert Neal Devane Party: Republican

103 Lambdin Circle Occupation: Vending Operator

Barnesville, GA 30204 Qualified Date: 03/05/2026

Phone Number: (770) 363-0700 Fee Paid: $108.00

Board of Education, District 2 (Incumbent: Robyn Roache)

Robyn Roache Party: Republican

714 Community House Road Occupation: Secretary

Barnesville, GA 30204 Qualified Date: 03/02/2026

Phone Number: (678) 588-0479 Fee Paid: $198.00

Darrell Thomas Party: Democratic

126 Huntsman Drive Occupation: Senior VP, Lending

Griffin, GA 30224 Qualified Date: 03/06/2026

Phone Number: (678) 502-6207 Fee Paid: $198.00

Board of Education, District 4 (Incumbent: Ronald “Ron” Smith)

Ronald “Ron” Smith Party: Republican

428 Grove Street Occupation: Retired

Barnesville, GA 30204 Qualified Date: 03/02/2026

Phone Number: (770) 358-0699 Fee Paid: $198.00

Board of Education, At Large (Incumbent: Danny R. Turner)

Danny R. Turner Party: Republican

164 Murphey Avenue Occupation: Real Estate

Barnesville, GA 30204 Date Qualified: 03/02/2026

Phone Number: (770) 550-0529 Fee Paid: $198.00

This 6th day of March, 2026.

Anita Reid, Elections Supervisor

Lamar County Board of Elections and Registratio

