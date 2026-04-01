ANNUAL FDR LECTURE AT GORDON STATE

What: Gordon State College will host the 13th Annual Roosevelt Lecture Series, featuring a discussion on public health policy in Georgia and its connection to Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. The event will include a keynote lecture by William J. Todd of the Georgia Institute of Technology, followed by a panel discussion with Gordon State College faculty and Joseph W. Evans, a member of the Cadence Bank board of directors. When: Thursday, April 9, 2026 6 p.m. Where: Gordon State College Russell Hall, Room 211 419 College Drive Barnesville, Ga. 30204 Who: Gordon State College; featured speaker William J. Todd; panelists Samantha Bishop and Joe Evans. Why: To provide students and the community with an opportunity to engage in discussion on the historical and modern impact of public health policy. Admission: FREE and OPEN to the public
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