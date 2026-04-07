PIKE CO CHANGE ADVANCE VOTING LOCATION

— The Pike County Board of Elections and Registration announces that the Advance Voting location has been relocated from the Board of Elections Office to the J. Joel Edwards Public Library, located at 7077 Highway 19 South, Zebulon, Georgia. This relocation is intended to provide voters with a more accessible and accommodating facility, including improved parking and increased space to better serve the public during the Advance Voting period. All Advance Voting dates and hours will remain the same. Voters who typically vote early at the Board of Elections Office should report to the new location at the J. Joel Public Library. Voters are encouraged to plan accordingly and allow extra time if needed to familiarize themselves with the new location. Clear signage will be posted to assist voters. For additional information regarding Advance Voting, including dates, times, and sample ballots, please contact the Pike County Board of Elections and Registration at 770.567.2003 or visit https://govotepikecoga.wixsite.com/mysite.
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