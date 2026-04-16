Drug Arrest In Spalding County

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division in conjunction with the
Georgia Bureau of Investigation West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Fayette County
Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division ended an investigation resulting in the arrest of approximately
twenty individuals.
Agents and investigators were able to learn that a drug organization ran by Brandon “TWIN”
Williams and Gregory “CHUCK” Dodson were supplying multiple individuals within Spalding County,
Fayette County and middle Georgia with methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other illegal narcotics. Agents
believe that this organization may have been linked to fentanyl overdose deaths within Spalding County as
well. Agents and investigators determined that Williams and Dodson were the head of the organization and
would utilize houses within Dekalb and Clayton counties to sell massive quantities of illegal narcotics to
drug traffickers who would then return to Spalding, Fayette, and other local counties.
While executing over thirty (30) Search Warrants, Agents seized more than 20 pounds of
methamphetamine, quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, prescription pills, along with multiple
firearms.
The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Georgia State Patrol, the Butts
County Sheriff’s Office, and the Henry County Police Department for their roles in this investigation.
Without the cooperative efforts of our law enforcement partners this drug organization would have
continued to sell narcotics to individuals throughout the State of Georgia.
Sheriff Darrell Dix, “Williams and Dodson thought they were untouchable because they distanced
themselves from here to where they lived. With the strong relationships between the GBI, Sheriff’s, and
Police Departments in this area combined, we have some pretty long arms.”
This multi-agency investigation led to the following arrests:
Brandon Deon Williams B/M 35, (Clayton) – RICO, Unlawful use of telecommunications,
Conspiracy to Traffic methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Sell Methamphetamine
Gregory Antoine Dodson B/M 35, (Clayton)- RICO, Unlawful use of telecommunications,
Conspiracy to Traffic methamphetamine
Joseph Martin W/M 48 (Spalding)- RICO, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of
Methamphetamine, Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Unlawful use of
telecommunications.
Douglas Goins W/M 48 (Spalding)- RICO, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of
Methamphetamine, Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Unlawful use of
telecommunications.
Ron Johnson W/M 38 (Spalding)- RICO, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of
Methamphetamine, Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Unlawful use of
telecommunications.
Cynthia Finch W/F 54 (Spalding)- RICO, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of
Methamphetamine, Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Unlawful use of
telecommunications.
Ovilah Mulkey W/F 59 (Spalding)- RICO, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of
Methamphetamine, Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Unlawful use of
telecommunications.
Calem Ware W/M 25 (Spalding)- RICO, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of
Methamphetamine, Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
Autumn Young W/F 42 (Henry)- RICO, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of
Methamphetamine, Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
Richard Graves W/M 36 (Fayette)- RICO, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession with the
intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Use of telecommunications.
Tracy Dingler W/F 57 (Spalding)- Possession of Methamphetamine
Eric Hamby W/M 43 (Coweta)- Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine,
Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
Stephaine Strobel W/F 42 (Coweta)- Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of
Methamphetamine, Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
Crystal Denney W/F (Spalding)- Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine,
Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
Ronald Smallwood W/M 38 (Spalding)- Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of
Methamphetamine, Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
Timothy Johnson W/M 37 (Spalding)- Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of
Methamphetamine, Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
Cindy Graham W/F 57 (Henry)- Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine,
Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
William Utter W/M 63 (Butts)- Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine,
Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
Zachary McClelland B/M 28 (Panama City Beach Florida)- Trafficking Methamphetamine,
Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
Michael Martin B/M 43 (Fulton)- Possession of firearm by convicted felon, Possession of Schedule
II, Theft by receiving, Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
Richard Painter W/M 29 (Fayette)- Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession with the intent to
Distribute Methamphetamine
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