Thursday, April 16, 2026

Drug Arrest In Spalding County

 The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division in conjunction with the 

Georgia Bureau of Investigation West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Fayette County 

Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division ended an investigation resulting in the arrest of approximately 

twenty individuals. 

Agents and investigators were able to learn that a drug organization ran by Brandon “TWIN” 

Williams and Gregory “CHUCK” Dodson were supplying multiple individuals within Spalding County, 

Fayette County and middle Georgia with methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other illegal narcotics. Agents 

believe that this organization may have been linked to fentanyl overdose deaths within Spalding County as 

well. Agents and investigators determined that Williams and Dodson were the head of the organization and 

would utilize houses within Dekalb and Clayton counties to sell massive quantities of illegal narcotics to 

drug traffickers who would then return to Spalding, Fayette, and other local counties. 

While executing over thirty (30) Search Warrants, Agents seized more than 20 pounds of 

methamphetamine, quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, prescription pills, along with multiple

firearms.

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Georgia State Patrol, the Butts 

County Sheriff’s Office, and the Henry County Police Department for their roles in this investigation. 

Without the cooperative efforts of our law enforcement partners this drug organization would have 

continued to sell narcotics to individuals throughout the State of Georgia. 

Sheriff Darrell Dix, “Williams and Dodson thought they were untouchable because they distanced 

themselves from here to where they lived. With the strong relationships between the GBI, Sheriff’s, and 

Police Departments in this area combined, we have some pretty long arms.”

This multi-agency investigation led to the following arrests:

Brandon Deon Williams B/M 35, (Clayton) – RICO, Unlawful use of telecommunications, 

Conspiracy to Traffic methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Sell Methamphetamine

Gregory Antoine Dodson B/M 35, (Clayton)- RICO, Unlawful use of telecommunications, 

Conspiracy to Traffic methamphetamine

Joseph Martin W/M 48 (Spalding)- RICO, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of 

Methamphetamine, Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Unlawful use of 

telecommunications.

Douglas Goins W/M 48 (Spalding)- RICO, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of 

Methamphetamine, Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Unlawful use of 

telecommunications.

Ron Johnson W/M 38 (Spalding)- RICO, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of 

Methamphetamine, Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Unlawful use of 

telecommunications.

Cynthia Finch W/F 54 (Spalding)- RICO, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of 

Methamphetamine, Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Unlawful use of 

telecommunications.

Ovilah Mulkey W/F 59 (Spalding)- RICO, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of 

Methamphetamine, Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Unlawful use of 

telecommunications.

Calem Ware W/M 25 (Spalding)- RICO, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of 

Methamphetamine, Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Autumn Young W/F 42 (Henry)- RICO, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of 

Methamphetamine, Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Richard Graves W/M 36 (Fayette)- RICO, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession with the 

intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Use of telecommunications.

Tracy Dingler W/F 57 (Spalding)- Possession of Methamphetamine

Eric Hamby W/M 43 (Coweta)- Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, 

Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Stephaine Strobel W/F 42 (Coweta)- Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of 

Methamphetamine, Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Crystal Denney W/F (Spalding)- Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, 

Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Ronald Smallwood W/M 38 (Spalding)- Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of 

Methamphetamine, Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Timothy Johnson W/M 37 (Spalding)- Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of 

Methamphetamine, Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Cindy Graham W/F 57 (Henry)- Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, 

Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine 

William Utter W/M 63 (Butts)- Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, 

Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine 

Zachary McClelland B/M 28 (Panama City Beach Florida)- Trafficking Methamphetamine, 

Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession with the intent to Distribute Methamphetamine 

Michael Martin B/M 43 (Fulton)- Possession of firearm by convicted felon, Possession of Schedule 

II, Theft by receiving, Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Richard Painter W/M 29 (Fayette)- Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession with the intent to 

Distribute Methamphetamine

Posted by Fun 101.1 FM at 11:43 AM

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