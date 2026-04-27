UPSONIAN COY BOWLES OF ZAC BROWN BAND IN TOWN THIS WEEK

I’ll be at the Upson Lee Primary School all day Tuesday promoting Literacy in collaboration with Upson Lee Primary School. I’ll also be playing music during each class visit.
Parents will receive a slip of paper in their kids folder with a purchase order form. Those books will be sold to the kids on Wednesday during the school day. I’ll be signing the books that are sold as well as taking photos with kids and hanging out Wednesday.
I’m excited to be back in my home town supporting the commmunty community and bringing awareness to the importance of Literacy in collaboration with Uspon Lee Primary School. I’d like to thank Suzy Burgess for helping with all of this. I’d also like to thank the community of Thomaston and Upson county for their support through all the years. For more information on all the projects I’m working on or to order books if you missed out go to Coybowles.com for more details.
Parents will receive a slip of paper in their kids folder with a purchase order form. Those books will be sold to the kids on Wednesday during the school day. I’ll be signing the books that are sold as well as taking photos with kids and hanging out Wednesday.
I’m excited to be back in my home town supporting the commmunty community and bringing awareness to the importance of Literacy in collaboration with Uspon Lee Primary School. I’d like to thank Suzy Burgess for helping with all of this. I’d also like to thank the community of Thomaston and Upson county for their support through all the years. For more information on all the projects I’m working on or to order books if you missed out go to Coybowles.com for more details.
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