Wednesday, April 29, 2026

SPALDING CO AQUATIC CENTER TEMPORARILY CLOSED

 29, 2026 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Spalding County Aquatic Center Temporarily Closed Due to AT&T Landline 

Service Outage

Spalding County Aquatic Center is temporarily closed due to an unexpected outage 

affecting the facility’s AT&T landline telephone service.

The landline is a required safety and operational component of the aquatic center, 

ensuring reliable communication with emergency services. Because the line is 

currently out of service, the facility will remain closed until service is fully restored.

AT&T was immediately notified to resolve the issue. Facility closure is a required 

action when land line service is inoperable.

We apologize for the inconvenience this temporary closure may cause and appreciate 

the public’s understanding as we prioritize safety. The facility will reopen as soon as 

the landline service is restored, and all safety requirements are met.

Updates regarding the reopening will be shared through social media platforms, 

Facebook: IN Spalding, Spalding County Leisure Services and Instagram: Spalding 

Aquatics Center

For questions or addition

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 3:05 PM

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