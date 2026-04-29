SPALDING CO AQUATIC CENTER TEMPORARILY CLOSED

29, 2026
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
The Spalding County Aquatic Center Temporarily Closed Due to AT&T Landline
Service Outage
Spalding County Aquatic Center is temporarily closed due to an unexpected outage
affecting the facility’s AT&T landline telephone service.
The landline is a required safety and operational component of the aquatic center,
ensuring reliable communication with emergency services. Because the line is
currently out of service, the facility will remain closed until service is fully restored.
AT&T was immediately notified to resolve the issue. Facility closure is a required
action when land line service is inoperable.
We apologize for the inconvenience this temporary closure may cause and appreciate
the public’s understanding as we prioritize safety. The facility will reopen as soon as
the landline service is restored, and all safety requirements are met.
Updates regarding the reopening will be shared through social media platforms,
Facebook: IN Spalding, Spalding County Leisure Services and Instagram: Spalding
Aquatics Center
For questions or addition
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