HONOREES FROM BARNESVILLE-LAMAR CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BANQUET-4/2/26

Farmer of the Year - Luke and Allie Andrews
Business Person of the Year - Thomas Boswell
Careerwoman of the Year - Kelly Page
Britton Cauthen Firefighter of the Year - Tanner Patterson
Police Officer of the Year - Patrick Saunders
Volunteer of the Year - Duane Davenport
Outstanding Citizen of the Year - Kathryn Green
Youth Leadership Award - Daylin Caslin
Star Student:
Lamar County High School - William Hatch Woodall
Rock Springs High School - Tekay Trongthien Voong
St. George's High School - Robert Otis Hancher
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