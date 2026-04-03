Friday, April 3, 2026

HONOREES FROM BARNESVILLE-LAMAR CHAMBER OF COMMERCE BANQUET-4/2/26

 Farmer of the Year - Luke and Allie Andrews

Business Person of the Year - Thomas Boswell
Careerwoman of the Year - Kelly Page
Britton Cauthen Firefighter of the Year - Tanner Patterson
Police Officer of the Year - Patrick Saunders
Volunteer of the Year - Duane Davenport
Outstanding Citizen of the Year - Kathryn Green
Youth Leadership Award - Daylin Caslin
Star Student: 
Lamar County High School - William Hatch Woodall
Rock Springs High School - Tekay Trongthien Voong
St. George's High School - Robert Otis Hancher
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 11:07 AM

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