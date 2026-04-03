GA. GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON PROPERTY TAXES

After pinging back and forth between the House and Senate, lawmakers ultimately approved a scaled-back version of a property tax rewrite on Thursday night.
The bill lets counties and some cities offset homeowner property taxes with a new 1% local sales tax, while also tightening rules for when local governments and school districts can collect more property tax revenue without voter approval.
The measure failed in the Senate Thursday night, just before the legislature was set to adjourn for the session. But soon after senators voted down House Bill 1116, they stripped Senate Bill 33, legislation pertaining to synthetic THC, and replaced it with language reflecting HB 1116.
The revised SB 33 passed the Senate and headed back over to the House, where it also passed. The full bill text is not yet available.
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