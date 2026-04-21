THOMASTON CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 4/23/26

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MEETING OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL
APRIL 23, 2026 – 7:00 P.M.
CITY-COUNTY MEETING ROOM – MAIN FLOOR
THOMASTON-UPSON GOVERNMENT COMPLEX
AGENDA
A. Call Meeting to Order / Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance
B. Approval of Minutes for April 7, 2026, Regular City Council Meeting
C. Adoption of Agenda
D. City Attorney’s Report
E. City Clerk’s Report
F. City Manager’s Report
1. Public Hearing and First Read of Rezoning Request for Multiple Parcels on Cottage Court (Parcel Nos.
T21 182, T21 183, T21 184, T21 184A, T21 186, T21 187, T21 193, T11 140A)
2. Public Hearing and First Read of Special Use Permit Request of 328 N Hightower Street (Parcel No.
T22 100) to Operate as a Used Merchandise and Thrift Store
3. Discussion and Potential Approval of Plat for Cottages at Silvertown
4. Discussion and Potential Approval of Human Resources Director
G. Other Business
H. Executive Session
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