GOV. KEMP; NEW JUDGE GRIFFIN CIRCUIT/NEW DA TOWALIGA CIRCUIT

Gov. Kemp Announces Superior Court, District Attorney, and Solicitor General Appointments
ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the following judicial and prosecutorial appointments: Tyler J. Browning to the Superior Court of the Cobb Judicial Circuit, filling a vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable A. Gregory Poole; Matthew M. “Matt” McCord to the Superior Court of the Griffin Judicial Circuit, filling a vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable W. Fletcher Sams; Dorothy V. Hull as District Attorney for the Towaliga Judicial Circuit, filling a vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Jonathan L. Adams; and John D. Harvey as Solicitor General of the State Court of Bryan County, filling a vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Donald L. Montgomery, Jr., to the State Court of Bryan County.
Tyler J. Browning is the managing partner at Browning, Browning & Gilkinson, LLC, focusing primarily on family law. He has spent his entire 26-year legal career in Cobb County. In addition to representing clients in a variety of family law and civil cases, Browning serves as a Guardian Ad Litem and special master, as well as a state-certified mediator and arbitrator. Prior to entering private practice, Browning prosecuted cases as an Assistant Solicitor General in Cobb County and served as Staff Attorney for Cobb County Superior Court Judge Robert E. Flournoy, III.
Browning received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia, where he served as Chief Defender of the University Judiciary. He received his Juris Doctor from Georgia State University College of Law. Browning has lectured on family law issues at the Family Law Institute, Cobb County Bar Association, Georgia Trial Lawyers’ Association, and Kennesaw State University, among other organizations.
Browning is an active member of the Marietta community, serving on the Board of Trustees of the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art and as an officer of the Downtown Marietta Development Authority. He is also an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Marietta. Browning and his wife, Ashley, also an attorney, live in Cobb County with their two children.
Matthew M. “Matt” McCord has served as the Stockbridge Municipal Court Judge since 2014, the Hampton Municipal Court Judge since 2023, and as a pro tempore in the State Courts of Henry, Dekalb, and Fayette County. He has served two terms as president of the Council of Municipal Court Judges. Additionally, he was a member of the Georgia Judicial Council and served by appointment of the Chief Justice on the Judicial Council’s Misdemeanor Bail Reform Committee, the Strategic Planning Committee, the Judicial Security and Awareness Committee, the Court Reporting Matters Committee, and the Committee to Prevent Sexual Harassment in the Judicial Branch. Judge McCord is the Vice-Chair of ICJE, and from 2020-2023 he was the Chair of the Georgia Council of Municipal Court Judges Training Council, overseeing the training of Georgia’s 380 municipal court judges. From 2018 until 2024, he was an adjunct professor at the College of Law at Georgia State University, teaching evidence in the Fall and litigation in the Spring semesters.
Judge McCord began his career as an assistant solicitor in Clayton County and then was an assistant district attorney in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit. Following his service as a prosecutor, he worked for the Atlanta firm of Harper, Waldon, and Craig (now Waldon Adleman). He has been a general practitioner in his firm, McCord Law, for 18 years.
A life-long Georgian, he graduated from Morrow Senior High school and studied music at the University of South Carolina, where he was the drum major of the Carolina Band. He earned his Juris Doctor from the Georgia State University College of Law in 1999. Judge McCord served on the staff of the Fayette County High School Marching Band for 29 years. He and his wife teach Sunday School together at their church in Pike County, where they live with their three children.
Dorothy V. Hull has been a prosecutor handling violent crimes and crimes against children for 29 years. She served as an assistant district attorney in Bibb County for 24 years before joining the District Attorney’s Office of the Towaliga Judicial Circuit where she served as chief assistant district attorney for five years. In addition to prosecuting crimes such as murder, aggravated assault, rape, and child molestation, Hull has written hundreds of appellate briefs and argued for the state of Georgia in the Court of Appeals and Georgia Supreme Court.
The daughter of Frank and Ann Vinson, Dorothy Hull grew up in Milledgeville, Georgia, and graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in History from Georgia College and State University in 1993. She graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1996. Following law school, Hull worked as a law clerk for the Superior Court judges of the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit before beginning her career as a prosecutor in the Macon Judicial Circuit.
Hull lives in Monroe County, Georgia, with her husband of 22 years, Mike Hull, chief deputy for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and their children, Katherine and Benton.
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