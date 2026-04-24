NEW DAWG VOICES ON FUN 101FM

Dantzler, Stinchcomb to Lead Georgia Football Radio Coverage
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Georgia Sports Communications
April 24, 2026
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia Athletic Association and its partner, Georgia Bulldog Sports Marketing, announced Friday that Jeff Dantzler -- one of the most recognizable voices for Georgia Athletics over the last three decades -- and Jon Stinchcomb -- a former Bulldog All-American, Southeastern Conference and Super Bowl Champion -- will take over football broadcast duties for the Georgia Bulldog Radio Network, beginning with the 2026 season.
Dantzler, who will also maintain his play-by-play responsibilities for Georgia baseball and Lady Bulldog basketball, replaces Scott Howard, who will continue his role as the men’s basketball play-by-play announcer, along with other special projects.
Howard has served as the play-by-play voice for Georgia football over the past 18 years and been a part of the broadcast crew for over 30 seasons. Howard has called several big moments in Bulldog history, including back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022.
Stinchcomb replaces Josh Brock in the analyst spot. Former Georgia All-SEC quarterback D.J. Shockley will remain as the Bulldogs’ sideline reporter
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