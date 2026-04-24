THOMASTON FIRE DEPARTMENT ACCEPTING DONATIONS FOR S. GA FIRE VICTIMS THROUGH SUNDAY

DONATION REQUEST:
ACTS Outreach Of Georgia Is taking Donations for the First Responders and Families affected by the fire in South Ga. The Donations can be taken to the Thomaston Fire Department on South Church Street.
PLEASE NO CLOTHES!!!
IREMS NEEDED:
Small coolers
Twin size air mattresses
Twin size sheets
New underwear
Electrolytes to add to Water
Energy drinks
Jerky
Totes
Hydration packets (like liquid IV)
Prime
Protein Drinks
Protein Bars
Chapstick, Tylenol or Advil, Eye drops, Wet wipes, and face mask. Items for families who have lost their homes: Baby supplies,
Will take Monetary donations. Please ask how you can do that.
Last day is Sunday to drop off
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