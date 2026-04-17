Friday, April 17, 2026

SPALDING DEPUTY ARRESTED

 SPALDING COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

SHERIFF DARRELL DIX

401 Justice Boulevard

Griffin, GA 30224

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

April 17, 2026

Deputy DeAndre Smith

Public Information Officer

770-467-5443 

On April 15, 2026, Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Major John Corley received an 

allegation against Spalding County Deputy Philip Ramsammy accusing him of family 

violence. Major Corley brought the allegation to Sheriff Darrell Dix and after reviewing the 

allegation, he assigned Captain Vicki Massengale, who heads our Office of Professional 

Standards, to begin conducting an internal investigation. Approximately 4 hours later, 

Captain Massengale reported that the internal investigation had reached a point where 

she believed a criminal investigation should be started.

Sheriff Darrell Dix, “On April 16, 2026, I instructed Captain Massengale to stop her 

internal Investigation, and I assigned the criminal investigation to Investigator Krysha 

Roberts. By law, criminal and internal investigations must be conducted independently of 

each other and cannot be conducted by the same investigator.”

During Investigator Roberts interview with the original complainant, it became 

clear that Ramsammy had committed the criminal acts as alleged. At approximately 1:15 

pm on the 16th, Ramsammy was escorted by Major Corley, Captain Massengale, and 

Investigator Roberts from the Criminal Investigation Division interview room to a jail cell 

in the Detention Division.

Ramsammy has been charged with Aggravated Assault under the Georgia Family 

Violence Act, Cruelty to Children in the 2nd Degree, and Violation of Oath of Office. More 

charges may be added as the criminal investigation continues.

Ramsammy was denied bond at his first appearance hearing this morning and is 

currently being held in the Spalding County Jail.

“I tell every Deputy I hire that on occasion there are only certain ways to say things 

to get your point across. I follow that with the fact that the badge they wear covers about 

six square inches of their chest and none of their ass. Don’t break the law or do dumb stuff 

and think your badge is going to get you out 

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 12:32 PM

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