SPALDING DEPUTY ARRESTED

SPALDING COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SHERIFF DARRELL DIX
401 Justice Boulevard
Griffin, GA 30224
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 17, 2026
Deputy DeAndre Smith
Public Information Officer
770-467-5443
On April 15, 2026, Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Major John Corley received an
allegation against Spalding County Deputy Philip Ramsammy accusing him of family
violence. Major Corley brought the allegation to Sheriff Darrell Dix and after reviewing the
allegation, he assigned Captain Vicki Massengale, who heads our Office of Professional
Standards, to begin conducting an internal investigation. Approximately 4 hours later,
Captain Massengale reported that the internal investigation had reached a point where
she believed a criminal investigation should be started.
Sheriff Darrell Dix, “On April 16, 2026, I instructed Captain Massengale to stop her
internal Investigation, and I assigned the criminal investigation to Investigator Krysha
Roberts. By law, criminal and internal investigations must be conducted independently of
each other and cannot be conducted by the same investigator.”
During Investigator Roberts interview with the original complainant, it became
clear that Ramsammy had committed the criminal acts as alleged. At approximately 1:15
pm on the 16th, Ramsammy was escorted by Major Corley, Captain Massengale, and
Investigator Roberts from the Criminal Investigation Division interview room to a jail cell
in the Detention Division.
Ramsammy has been charged with Aggravated Assault under the Georgia Family
Violence Act, Cruelty to Children in the 2nd Degree, and Violation of Oath of Office. More
charges may be added as the criminal investigation continues.
Ramsammy was denied bond at his first appearance hearing this morning and is
currently being held in the Spalding County Jail.
“I tell every Deputy I hire that on occasion there are only certain ways to say things
to get your point across. I follow that with the fact that the badge they wear covers about
six square inches of their chest and none of their ass. Don’t break the law or do dumb stuff
and think your badge is going to get you out
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