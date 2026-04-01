1-75 BUTTS, HENRY, LAMAR, MONROE AND SPALDING COUNTIES

Proposed I-75 Commercial Vehicle Lanes Project Hosts Public Comment Period and Public Hearing Open House Events
The proposed I-75 Commercial Vehicle Lanes (CVL) project (P.I. No. 0014203) is one of the Major Mobility Investment Program (MMIP) projects advancing across the state to improve mobility and safety for freight operators and passenger vehicles. The project proposes the addition of two, northbound, commercial vehicle lanes along Interstate 75 (I-75) from the I-75/I-475 Interchange in Monroe County ending near the State Route (SR) 20 Interchange in Henry County.
From now through Thursday, May 28, 2026, the public may review and submit feedback on the proposed project’s Environmental Assessment (EA), proposed mitigation measures, and updated concept layouts illustrating features of the Preferred Alternative. To learn more about the proposed project and provide official input, visit: https://tinyurl.com/75CVL-PHOH6
Georgia DOT will also host a series of in-person Public Hearing Open House (PHOH) events during the public comment period at the following locations. The public is invited to attend one of the PHOHs to review project information, speak with project subject matter experts, and provide feedback about the proposed project. There will be no formal presentation.:
Materials and displays prepared for the in-person PHOHs are also available on the project website’s virtual meeting room published on the project website: https://tinyurl.com/75CVL-PHOH6
- May 13, 2026, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building, 140 Henry Parkway Connector, McDonough, GA 30253
- May 14, 2026, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the GDOT District 3, Area 4 Office, 4499 Riverside Drive, Macon, GA, 31210
Comments about the proposed project will be accepted until Thursday, May 28, 2026. There are several ways the public can submit comments:
- Leave a written comment or speak to a court reporter at one of the in-person PHOH events on May 13 and May 14, 2026.
- Complete the online comment form located on the project website: https://tinyurl.com/75CVL-PHOH6.
- Email comments to the project email address: 75CVL@dot.ga.gov.
- Dial the project hotline at (678) 528-7275 to leave a recorded comment (please provide name and contact information).
- Mail written comments to:
Georgia Department of Transportation
Attention: Amber Phillips, State Environmental Administrator
600 West Peachtree Street, NW – 16th Floor
Atlanta, GA, 30308
Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Information: The meeting sites are accessible to persons with disabilities. Accommodations for people with disabilities can be arranged with advance notice by contacting the District Planning and Programming Engineer Harland Smith, at 706-646-7566 or hasmith@dot.ga.gov.
In addition to reviewing PHOH displays at the in-person open house events and on the project website, printed versions (including the EA) will be available for 10 days following the last in-person event, at the following locations:
- Georgia DOT District 3, Area 4 Office: 4499 Riverside Drive, Macon, GA 31210
- Henry County Administration Building: 140 Henry Parkway Connector, McDonough, GA 30253
- Flint River Regional Library, 800 Memorial Drive, Griffin, GA, 30223
- Jackson-Butts County Library: 436 E College Street, Jackson, GA 30233
- Milner Community Library: 159 Main Street, Milner, GA 30257
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