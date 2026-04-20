GRIFFIN HIGH OK AFTER POSSIBLE BOMB THREAT

On April 20, 2026, the Griffin Police Department received a call reporting a possible bomb threat at Griffin High
School. Officers from Uniform Patrol, Criminal Investigations, and deputies with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office
immediately responded and began an investigation.
The investigation has determined that the call was a hoax, consistent with a “swatting”-style incident. At this time,
there is no danger to the school, its students, or the community.
We appreciate the cooperation and patience of the public as we worked through this matter
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