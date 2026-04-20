Monday, April 20, 2026

GRIFFIN HIGH OK AFTER POSSIBLE BOMB THREAT

 On April 20, 2026, the Griffin Police Department received a call reporting a possible bomb threat at Griffin High 

School. Officers from Uniform Patrol, Criminal Investigations, and deputies with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office 

immediately responded and began an investigation.

The investigation has determined that the call was a hoax, consistent with a “swatting”-style incident. At this time, 

there is no danger to the school, its students, or the community.

We appreciate the cooperation and patience of the public as we worked through this matter

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 3:07 PM

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