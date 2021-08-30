TITAL WAVE HONORED

RESS RELEASE August 17, 2021 For Immediate Release Thomaston, GA -Inc. magazine today revealed that Tidal Wave Auto Spa has been named to its annual Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year. The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Tidal Wave Auto Spa is ranked at #1555 up from the previous year of #1657. Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. “We are honored to be named one of America’s Fastest Growing Companies for the second consecutive year. I am very proud of my Tidal Wave team, both on our sites and our home office in Thomaston, GA." CEO Scott Blackstock About: Tidal Wave is one of the fastest growing car wash chains in the country and is a recognized leader in the industry with 70+locations across 13 states and close to 1,000 employees nationwide. Tidal Wave Auto Spa's wave of success began in 2004 and is headquartered in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave Auto Spa is known by it's superb customer service, sparkling clean cars and the aesthetic of the structures and landscaping. The company aggressively pursues talented employees who are trained to provide top notch friendly service. Tidal Wave Auto Spa is redefining the car wash industry
