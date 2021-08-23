Pike Surpasses Lamar In Population

Pike County has surpassed Lamar County in population according to the 2020 Census data released this month by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Pike County increased by 1,020 residents (5.71%) and now has a population of 18,889 compared to Lamar County's 18,500. Lamar saw an increase of 183 residents (1%) over the past 10 years.
Upson County experienced a 2.01% growth, 547 residents and now has a population of 27,700.
Spalding County's percentage of growth, 5.05% was slightly smaller than Pike's 5.71% but the 3,233 increase makes Spalding larger than Upson, Pike and Lamar combined at 67,306 residents.
Fayette County's growth rate was again in double digits at 11.85% (12,627 residents) and now has a total population of 119,194. Coweta County saw the largest percentage of growth in the area at 14.8% (18,841 residents) and has a total of 146,158.
Meriwether, Talbot, Taylor and Crawford counties all saw a loss of population.
