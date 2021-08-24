BOARD OF EDUCATION VOTES FOR MASK MANDATE

At the Monday, August 23, called BOE meeting, the Board voted unanimously to enact a temporary mask mandate at all Thomaston-Upson schools, effective Wednesday, August 25, through Friday, October 8. Masks will be available at all schools for any student who needs one. The mask mandate will be enforced in all indoor/enclosed areas when social distancing is not possible. In addition, upon Superintendent recommendation, the BOE voted to reopen the remote learning option for all K-12 students. The application window for remote learning will open on Wednesday, August 25, and will close at midnight on Sunday, August 29. (More information to come on this option.) All Thomaston-Upson schools will be closed August 30 - September 3 to prepare for the implementation of the remote learning option. (Teachers and staff will report to work.) The BOE will convene for a special work session on Tuesday, September 28, to discuss the the termination or extension of the temporary mask mandate.
Griffin/Spaulding schools were already under a mask mandate and as of today Fayette County schools are under a mask mandate. Lamar County schools have taken a two week hiatus due to a rise in Covid Cases.
No comments:
Post a Comment